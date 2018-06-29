Looking For Love? 'The Bachelor SA' Is Looking For You

Come August 20, online entries will open for the competitive international reality dating show, "The Bachelor South Africa".

The show, to be produced by Rapid Blue, has not yet confirmed who the Bachelor will be. It will air on Mnet (channel 101).

Executive producer Donald Clarke said potential entrants should know what "The Bachelor" is looking for.

Social media already going mad. This is going to be one fun show to work on 👌 excited!🕺🏻 😎#TheBachelorSA @RapidBlueTV — Don Clarke (@TheDonClarke) June 28, 2018

"Do they have to be drop-dead gorgeous, be able to flirt with fire or finesse, have an interesting life story, be an outgoing party girl or be blessed with beauty and brains? The answer is simple: all the single ladies stand a chance. You just need to be ready for romance," he said.

To enter you, need to be at least 21 and single — either never married, or legally divorced. You must have a valid South African ID document and be available to film between October 6 and November 25.

You can enter online and submit two photographs of yourself.

Reacting to the announcement, the internet had a lot to say:

#TheBachelorSA honesty, I would've been excited if it were "ex on the beach", SA is so lit, that would be fun!!! — Thuli (@Miss_Ramolefe) June 28, 2018

There are too many dating shows in television already... Now I'm officially worried about our choices in entertainment. #TheBachelorSA — Tshenollo... 💋 (@_Nelleaux) June 29, 2018

Imagine lacking creativity this much. We really don't need this. How do we manage to copy every show they have in the states. Anyway I don't watch TV so 🤷🏽‍♀️#TheBachelorSA — Wax On Wax Off (@oreegill) June 28, 2018

