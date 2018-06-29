EDITION
    • ENTERTAINMENT
    29/06/2018 12:49 SAST | Updated 31 minutes ago

    Looking For Love? 'The Bachelor SA' Is Looking For You

    'You just need to be ready for romance...'

    Supplied

    Come August 20, online entries will open for the competitive international reality dating show, "The Bachelor South Africa".

    The show, to be produced by Rapid Blue, has not yet confirmed who the Bachelor will be. It will air on Mnet (channel 101).

    Executive producer Donald Clarke said potential entrants should know what "The Bachelor" is looking for.

    "Do they have to be drop-dead gorgeous, be able to flirt with fire or finesse, have an interesting life story, be an outgoing party girl or be blessed with beauty and brains? The answer is simple: all the single ladies stand a chance. You just need to be ready for romance," he said.

    To enter you, need to be at least 21 and single — either never married, or legally divorced. You must have a valid South African ID document and be available to film between October 6 and November 25.

    You can enter online and submit two photographs of yourself.

    Submit your entry here.

    Reacting to the announcement, the internet had a lot to say:

    Will you be entering?

