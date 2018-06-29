Moyane Wants Sars Inquiry Halted, All Evidence Scrapped

Via a submission through his lawyer, Dali Mpofu, suspended South African Revenue Service (Sars) commissioner Tom Moyane wants the inquiry into governance and tax administration at the institution halted and all evidence presented in the public hearings thus far scrapped from the record.

Speaking to the panel on Friday, with Moyane in attendance, Mpofu said there were a number of biases that exist within the inquiry, and that Moyane was not given an opportunity to respond to allegations made against him during hearings throughout the week.

Nugent: Conspiracies are easier and easier to construct the fewer facts you have. They become more and more difficult the more facts you have, it trammels you into a corner. #TomMoyane #SarsWars — Pauli Van Wyk (@PaulivW) June 29, 2018

Mpofu argued for:

- A discontinuation of the commission of inquiry pending the outcome of disciplinary processes against Moyane;

- All the evidence of the past three days to be expunged from the record; and

- Michael Katz recusing himself from Judge Robert Nugent's panel because of his affiliation with President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Nugent: This Commission will continue until the end of November. If #TomMoyane wishes to have an opportunity to be heard, he will be heard.

It will be in the interest of your client to hear all the evidence before making a submission; in my view, it is far more detrimental not to. — Pauli Van Wyk (@PaulivW) June 29, 2018

Mpofu also launched an attack on public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan, who testified before the panel on Tuesday.

"He (Gordhan) said his tenure at Sars was efficient and flawless, that he instituted an operational model that was magnificent, that Moyane unnecessarily changed his magnificent operation... He did not explain how he came to be the first witness to be called... He didn't say that the collection revised targets are based on the performance of the economy," Mpofu claimed.

"Gordhan didn't tell you that the first time in the history of South Africa that R1-trillion was collected was under Moyane. Gordhan has never collected a trillion rand for the South African economy... The operating model produced under Moyane's watch inter alia produced revenue targets being met, empowerment of Africans and African women in particular, and an exco where [sic] all have tertiary education."

Judge Robert Nugent informed #TomMoyane on 20 June of date of hearings.

Eric Mabuza asks for an opportunity to present.

On 23 June Nugent writes back, inviting #Moyane to make submissions.

Point of "not being invited" and therefore process is "biased" seems to be a bit tenuous. pic.twitter.com/RDn6vdcnNV — Pauli Van Wyk (@PaulivW) June 29, 2018

Mpofu alleged that if the inquiry goes ahead, it will be "nothing more than a monumental waste of taxpayers money".

He claimed that the commission failed to invite Moyane to give his version of events, that it did not allow Moyane the opportunity to rebut allegations set against him, suggested that there was bias in the choice of witnesses, and questioned the neutrality of the panel.

