NBA Coming To Africa For Live Game

The NBA is coming to South Africa in August.

The U.S.' National Basketball Association has visited twice before — in 2015 and 2017. This time, NBA Africa will play live at the Sun Arena at the Time Square casino complex in Pretoria, on August 4.

We have a wide range of young talented players on the continent – which we think can be, by a large margin, some of the best and athletic players in the league Kita Matungulu, director of basketball operations

The match will see Team Africa, which includes NBA stars who play in the U.S. but were born in Africa or are of African descent, take on Team World: NBA stars from the U.S. and Europe.

David Dow via Getty Images

In HuffPost's exclusive interview with NBA Africa on Thursday, Kita Matunuglu, the director of basketball operations for Africa, spoke about the NBA Africa game and how African talent has influenced the NBA.

SUBSCRIBE AND FOLLOW Get top stories and blog posts emailed to me each day. Newsletters may offer personalized content or advertisements. Learn more Newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please accept our terms of service and privacy policy By checking this box, I accept the Huffington Post South Africa Terms of Service and Privacy Policy Thank you for signing up! You should receive an email to confirm your subscription shortly. There was a problem processing your signup; please try again later Twitter

Facebook

Instagram

"2015 was our first NBA Africa game, and after receiving great feedback from the fans we went on to host it again in 2017. We are very excited about this one."

NBA Africa, which opened its offices in South Africa in 2010, has been growing its continental footprint since launching the initiative in 2003 with Basketball Without Borders (BWB).

The @NBA_Africa offices in Sandton is something to behold if you're a basketball fan.#NBAAFRICA pic.twitter.com/Z1EgfAZndr — Nkosinathi Shazi (@NkosinathiShazi) June 28, 2018

Matunuglu said South Africa was a natural choice for NBA Africa, as it aims to gain access to the wide range of talent on the continent.

"The excitement of the fans has meant that we are moving to a bigger arena [after Ellis Park in 2015, and The Dome in Randburg in 2017], and this event is being sold quite fast."

"Young African players have always been talented — from Steve Nash, who was born in Johannesburg and was an NBA MVP and eight-time NBA All-Star, to Dikembe Mutombo, who is a Hall of Famer and a global ambassador".

Noah Graham via Getty Images

"Basketball is the second-biggest sport on the continent. We have a wide range of young talented players who we think can, by a large margin, be some of the best and most athletic players in the league".

Tickets for the NBA Africa game are already available on Computicket, ranging in price from R265 to R2,555. Matunuglu has urged loyal basketball fans to continue watching the game and to purchase their tickets for the big match.

PA Archive/PA Images

The visiting teams will include NBA all-stars Joel Embiid and DeMar DeRozan, to name just two. Full details of the teams coming will be announced soon.