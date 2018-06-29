So Cassper Wanted A BET Award, But Says His Haters Should Be Glad He Didn't Win

According to rapper Cassper Nyovest, his haters should be glad he did not win a BET Award last weekend, because they would have been in trouble had he brought home the trophy.

The "Ksazobalit" hitmaker said on Twitter that had he won, his haters would have been in, well "trouble".

Cassper was responding to a Twitter user who said she would've been bored if he'd won Best International Act — which went to Nigeria's Davido.

Imagine had u won the award ne ro borega saat pic.twitter.com/xzoqv3RgaV — Thabang (@MellowPRU) June 27, 2018

His response:

True!!! I was gonna flex !!! I'm still gonna flex doe. Don't think I'm gonna stop flexing. Never ever think ima stop flexing. https://t.co/xUzCODf8oE June 27, 2018

But he was not done just yet:

Hehehe... Le Sindile ha kea winner yong!!! Julle was in die mooilekeit!!!! Lene lele Mo Ma...Peng — R.M Phoolo (@CassperNyovest) June 27, 2018

Soon after his tweet, people jumped in on the argument.

Someone on the app reckons this is how Mufasa would have rubbed in his win. Mmm-kay...