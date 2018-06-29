EDITION
    29/06/2018 13:38 SAST | Updated 2 hours ago

    So Cassper Wanted A BET Award, But Says His Haters Should Be Glad He Didn't Win

    Mmmm-kay 👀 👀 👀

    Frennie Shivambu/Gallo Images/Getty Images
    Cassper Nyovest.

    According to rapper Cassper Nyovest, his haters should be glad he did not win a BET Award last weekend, because they would have been in trouble had he brought home the trophy.

    The "Ksazobalit" hitmaker said on Twitter that had he won, his haters would have been in, well "trouble".

    Cassper was responding to a Twitter user who said she would've been bored if he'd won Best International Act — which went to Nigeria's Davido.

    His response:

    But he was not done just yet:

    Soon after his tweet, people jumped in on the argument.

    Someone on the app reckons this is how Mufasa would have rubbed in his win. Mmm-kay...

