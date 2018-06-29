Weather Warning Issued For Cape Town As Cold Front Expected To Land

More welcome rain began pouring in Cape Town on Friday, and the SA Weather Service has warned that an intense cold front is expected to land on Sunday and continue into Monday.

City of Cape Town disaster risk management spokesperson Charlotte Powell said heavy rainfall, strong winds, very cold conditions and possible snowfall over high-lying areas have been forecast.

"All city services and applicable external agencies will be on standby to deal with any potential consequences of the severe weather episode — which could include uprooted trees, power interruptions and flooded roadways," she warned.

Emergency shelter would also be activated, should people be displaced as a result of flooding.

A month ago, roofs were blown off homes, powerlines came down and trees were uprooted, as gale force winds and heavy downpours wrought havoc in Cape Town.

A law enforcement officer also narrowly escaped serious injury when a tree fell on his patrol vehicle in Constantia.

Strong winds blew over a bus on the R300, while the Huguenot Tunnel was also closed following a power failure believed to be a result of the inclement weather.

Citizens affected by extreme weather can report emergencies by dialling 107 from a landline or 021 480 7700 from a cellphone. General service requests can be made to the city's call centre on 0860 103 089.

-News24