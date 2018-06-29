Weekend Gig Guide: 5 Things To Do This Weekend

The weekend is here, folks.

There's a lot to look forward to, although Gauteng has the most fun live options this weekend:

Friday

Rush eSports Gaming (Lifestyle, Family)

Rush eSports is a multi-tournament, multi-platform celebration of the very best that local esports has to offer. Various tournament organisers will be hosting esports events at Rush, where gamers, visitors and spectators will have a variety of competitive games to participate in and watch.

Whether you're a professional esports player, someone who just wants to have some casual fun and see how good you are, or even a parent looking to find out more about your child's obsession, Rush will have something for you.

The event begins today and will be hosted at the Sun Arena at Times Square casino complex in Pretoria, and tickets are still available.

Saturday

Jozi Food Truck Fest Vol.2 (Lifestyle)

Jozi Food Truck Fest at Ramkietjie Country Estate in Roodepoort will host a wide variety of awesome food trucks, plus amazing local music, a massive kids' entertainment zone, celebrity chef food workshops, delicious crafted drinks for all, and much more!

Disney On Ice (Family, Entertainment)

Tinkerbell takes audiences on a pixie-dust-filled journey of Disney tales in "Disney On Ice Presents Dream Big" at Randburg's Ticketpro Dome.

Audiences get to see choreographed skating of well known stories featuring leading ladies Ariel, Belle, Cinderella, Rapunzel, Tiana, Jasmine, Aurora and Snow White, with the addition of Anna and Elsa.

The event reaches its conclusion on Sunday, so make sure you get your tickets — which will cost you between R50 and R475.

Fifa World Cup (Sport, Television)

Saturday

If you're far from Jozi, it's officially the knockout stages of the 2018 Fifa World Cup. There are only 16 teams remaining, and their journey to glory continues on Saturday. The first game is a blockbuster — France takes on Argentina at 4pm.

The second game will see Uruguay against Portugal at 8pm. The drama carries on on Sunday — Spain takes on host nation Russia at 4pm and Croatia plays Denmark at 8pm (all times South African).

Sunday (Entertainment, Family)

Movies

From "Incredibles 2" to "Oceans 8" and "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom", Sunday movie options are sorted.

In "Incredibles 2", we follow members of the Parr family as they take on Screenslaver, a mysterious new villain who brainwashes people through their electronic devices.

"Oceans 8" sees Sandra Bullock and her cast of female cons plan one of the biggest jewel heists of all time. The film stars Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway, Mindy Kaling, Sarah Paulson and Awkwafina, along with Rihanna and Helena Bonham Carter.