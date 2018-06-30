Nandi Madida Wants To Give Away Her BET Awards Gown To A Matriculant

Media personality Nandi Madida says she is giving away the gown she wore to this year's BET Awards in Los Angeles.

Taking to Twitter, Nandi said she would give the dress to a learner who has good grades.

"The requirements are that the gown is a size 28 and the matriculant must have good grades (will screen)," she tweeted.

The gown, a black, gold and white ensemble, is from her fashion line Colour Fashion Label, and was in line with this year's theme for the awards, "Blackanda" — so she who wins it will rock her matric dance in true Black Panther [Wakanda] style.

Think you stand a chance? Just DM Nandi. She's waiting.

Here's a reminder of how gorgeous the dress is.



All the best!