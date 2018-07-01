DA announces 2019 premier candidate nominees

The Democratic Alliance on Sunday announced its list of candidates nominated for the position of premier in their respective provinces ahead of its 2019 election campaign.

"This Friday, we received a total of 31 applications from premier candidates across the country," DA federal council chairperson James Selfe said in a statement

"These nominees will appear before selection panels in their respective provinces, and a candidate will be selected from the process."

The selection panels were made up of members of the party's federal executive and provincial executives.

Selfe said that the party was "resolute in governing... Western Cape with an increased majority and becoming the largest party in Northern Cape and Gauteng".

The candidates are as follows:

WESTERN CAPE

• Fazloodien Abrahams• Bonginkosi Success Madikizela• David Maynier• Kelly Baloyi• Jacobus MacFarlane• Alan Winde• Micheal Mack

GAUTENG

• Stanford Makashule Gana• Wendy Alexander• Sandy Kgaogelo (Khathutshelo) Mbuvha• Rachel Katleo Mathebe• Ghaleb Cachalia• Johannes Page• Karabo Grace Tledima• Refiloe Ntsekhe• Solly Tshepiso Msimanga

NORTH WEST

• Sandy Kgaogelo (Khathutshelo) Mbuvha• Tutu Faleni• Thabo Selepe• Patrick Sesana• Karabo Grace Tledima

KWAZULU-NATAL

• Zwakele Maxwell Mncwango• Zoe Moore

NORTHERN CAPE

• Andrew Louw

LIMPOPO

• Sandy Kgaogelo (Khathutshelo) Mbuvha• Tshedza Tshivhasa Sikhwari• Jacobus Frederik Smalle• Rembuluwani Thelma Marole

FREE STATE

• Coreen Malherbe• Semakaleng Patricia Kopane

EASTERN CAPE

• Mzwenqaba Bhanga