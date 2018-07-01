Father arrested for allegedly killing son after 'misunderstanding'

A father has been arrested for allegedly stabbing his son to death, following a "misunderstanding", Eastern Cape police said on Saturday.

Ngqamakhwe police arrested a 58-year-old man for allegedly murdering his 24-year-old son, spokesperson Captain Jackson Manatha confirmed.

"It is alleged that [the] men had a misunderstanding [for a reason] that is not yet clear to the police on Saturday at about 9am," he said.

The two had been at their home in Gquma locality, Ngculu village when the older man left and went to a nearby homestead.

Manatha said it was alleged that the son had gone to where his father was and "started to shout at him".

"The suspect drew his knife and fatally stabbed his son. The deceased was stabbed on his upper body and passed away instantly at the scene. The suspect was arrested and has been charged with murder."

The man is expected to appear in the Ngqamakhwe Magistrates' Court on Monday.

-News24