    • NEWS
    02/07/2018 10:30 SAST | Updated 1 hour ago

    Caster Semenya Breaks Record At Paris Diamond League🇿🇦

    Run Caster, run!

    Ibrahem Alomari / Reuters

    Caster Semenya broke her own South African record in the 800m at the IAAF Diamond League Meeting in Paris on Saturday evening.

    Semenya won the race in a time of 1:54.25*, smashing her previous national mark of 1:55.16, which she set when she won gold at the IAAF World Championships in London, England in August last year.

    Charles Platiau / Reuters

    She produced the fourth-fastest performance of all time, and she was less than a second outside the 35-year-old world record of 1:53.28 held by Czech athlete Jarmila Kratochvilova.

    Semenya, whose middle-distance career could be under threat because of a new IAAF rule, did not let that affect her race. She is challenging the latest hyperandrogenism rule by the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF).

