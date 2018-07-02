Caster Semenya Breaks Record At Paris Diamond League🇿🇦

Caster Semenya broke her own South African record in the 800m at the IAAF Diamond League Meeting in Paris on Saturday evening.

Semenya won the race in a time of 1:54.25*, smashing her previous national mark of 1:55.16, which she set when she won gold at the IAAF World Championships in London, England in August last year.

Charles Platiau / Reuters

She produced the fourth-fastest performance of all time, and she was less than a second outside the 35-year-old world record of 1:53.28 held by Czech athlete Jarmila Kratochvilova.

Semenya, whose middle-distance career could be under threat because of a new IAAF rule, did not let that affect her race. She is challenging the latest hyperandrogenism rule by the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF).