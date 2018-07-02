Dr Tumi Is Looking For Backing Singers – Here's How You Can Get On Stage With Him

Renowned gospel artist Dr Tumi is recording a new album live on stage on September 1 and wants nine young people to join him on stage.

He has launched a search for what he calls a new crop of backing vocalists and auditions will be held at the Bassline in Johannesburg on July 11 and 12 from 9am.

The new backing vocalists will not only be part of the live recording but will also get to go with him on his African tour.

Good morning family. Auditions for backing vocalists to go on tour with me. Tag every friend that you think would be perfect for the team. Please share the post. Much love. pic.twitter.com/lSZIC7K39R — Dr Tumi-Speak A Word (@DrTumisang) June 29, 2018

"We all know how difficult it is for doors to open for young people in our country. This is my modest contribution to showcase the talent that may be sitting idle at home and I wish youngsters who have what it takes would jump on this opportunity. Who knows, perhaps this is the breakthrough they may have been praying for? So, I'm inviting all to come along and meet me and the team and show us what you have," he said.

To audition, you must be between 20 and 35 years old and live in Gauteng or be able to relocate to the province.

During the audition, you will be expected to perform one song in front of a panel led by Dr Tumi. So it'll help if you can sing and know how to hold that note.

The Gathering of Worshippers' live recording will take place at the Voortrekker Monument in Pretoria.

Tickets are available from Computicket.

Also, don't be this person. LOL: