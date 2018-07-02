Fifi Cooper Can Now Perform Music Released Under Ambitiouz Entertainment

Rapper Fifi Cooper is gearing up to release her new album, "Take Me Back", just in time for Women's Month — and she could not be more relieved.

Speaking to Sunday World, Fifi said her career came to a near end following her legal battle with her former record label, Ambitiouz Entertainment. She also thanked EFF leader Julius Malema, who got his legal team to fight on her behalf.

Now the case is over Can I get my Facebook page back, get all my awards back And my music videos back on YouTube, without a fight! 🙏 — #FREEDOM (@FifiCooperFans) July 1, 2018

In November last year, months after her resignation from the label, Fifi was banned from performing any of the songs she recorded while signed to them.

As per an interdict granted by the High Court in Johannesburg, Fifi was also not allowed to claim ownership of the copyright to the songs.

She was ordered to return all the songs to the label or delete them from her media platforms, such as memory sticks. Fifi also had to pay damages for infringing on the label's copyrights and pay the legal costs of the case.

At the time, Malema and the EFF came into the picture, vowing to protect Fifi.

We have seen the injustice caused on Fifi Cooper by Ambitious Entertainment which is politically associated with the corrupt North West Premier, Supra Mahumapelo. We have contacted Fifi with the willingness to help her fight back against the corrupt & exploitative record company! — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) November 28, 2017

And now they have.

On Sunday, Fifi took to Instagram thanking Malema for his assistance.

"When Jesus say yes, nobody can say no.. I would like to thank [Julius Malema] and the EFF for helping me with the case. The war is almost over and I don't really know how to thank Mr Malema. It's been a very stressful year, and I'm very happy the case is over now! Now we can finally drop the album #Freedom," her post read.

Fifi will now be able to perform the music she released under Ambitiouz, as well as head back to making music, and is free from the order granted against her — after an out-of-court settlement was reached.

Eff spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi told the publication their interest was in Fifi, who they felt was treated unfairly. He said if Fifi is happy, the EFF is happy.

Reacting to the news, South Africans on Twitter congratulated her on her win.