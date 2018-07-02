It's World UFO Day! Here Are 5 SA Sightings 👽

Hello, Earthlings

With so many international days that you probably cannot keep up with them all, what's one more? So here you are, July 2 is World UFO Day. Outlandish, right?

ktsimage via Getty Images

UFO sightings have always been something of an enigma; to believe or not to believe... Either way, it's a rarity to see one. The acronym UFO stands for Unidentified Flying Object, a real term invented by aviators that quickly became a staple of science fiction movies.

However, there have been UFO sightings that not only gave Houston a problem, but also South Africa. So as part of World UFO Day, here are the top five UFO sightings in SA:

(These sightings are hearsay, and have not been confirmed as extraterrestrial objects)

1. Cape Town UFO, 2015

According to News24, there are still no answers for the mysterious lights that apparently appeared in the skies above Cape Town in 2015. Some said it was a UFO, others deemed them a marketing campaign.

Reports of a UFO seen in Cape Town last night. The World is Coming For Cape Town - Meet the Welcoming Committee. pic.twitter.com/KsyOPdmAWF — HSBC Cape Town 7s (@CapeTown7s) November 29, 2015

Everyone's tweeting about a UFO sighting off Long Street.



Please let it be aliens.



But nice aliens. #UFOSA pic.twitter.com/U0NlV8YQLU — frøst&furiøus (@Nick_Frost) November 28, 2015

The South African Astronomical Observatory said it understood that it was probably part of a test for light show equipment at the Cape Town Stadium, based on information it had heard mentioned on the radio that morning.

2. Durban UFO, 2015

Whether you call it coincidence or the actual presence of aliens, another UFO was sighted in Durban, this time near the Moses Mabhida Stadium, on the same day as the Cape Town UFO sighting.

It seems these UFOs like South African sports stadiums.

3. Johannesburg UFO, 2012

You are probably thinking while reading this, why have there been so many UFO sightings in SA? We have no idea, but they have become so prominent that there is a Wikipedia page of UFO sightings in South Africa.

In 2012, there was a sighting of a UFO in Johannesburg. SA has an active UFO community that documents suspected sightings.

4. 'Carte Blanche' UFO report, 2011

In 2011, TV news show "Carte Blanche" reported that several witnesses in Graaff-Reinet videotaped UFOs flying overhead at high altitude.

5. Cape Town beach UFO, 2016

Whether it was a UFO or a drone, Capetonians were stunned to see an Unidentified Flying Object hovering in the skies next to the ocean.

Whether you believe in aliens and UFOs or not, there are certainly enough videos and pictures out there to suggest that perhaps we are not alone.