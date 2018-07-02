Jacob Zuma's Son Dies

A spokesperson for the presidency has confirmed that one of former president Jacob Zuma's sons has died.

Vusi Nhlakanipho Zuma, who was the youngest son of Zuma by his late wife Kate Mantsho, died on Sunday night after a short illness.

Mantsho died by suicide at the end of 2000, aged 44. Originally from Mozambique, her marriage to Zuma was troubled, according to the Mail & Guardian, and she left a note barring Zuma from her funeral. She had four other children with him.

Vukile Mathabela, who is the media liaison at the presidency, told News24 that details of Vusi's death would be released later on Monday, once a family spokesperson had been appointed.

Condolences have been pouring in. Reverend Jesse Jackson tweeted his prayers and condolences to the Zuma family on Sunday night.

Sending prayers for and condolences to former South African President Jacob Zuma & family on the loss of their son, Vusi Nhlakanipho Zuma. RIP. https://t.co/QgcYvdCblh — Rev Jesse Jackson Sr (@RevJJackson) 1 July 2018

News24