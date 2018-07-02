EDITION
ZA
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • NEWS
    02/07/2018 11:21 SAST | Updated 51 minutes ago

    Jacob Zuma's Son Dies

    Vusi Zuma died on Sunday night.

    Felix Dlangamandla / Foto24 / Gallo Images via Getty Images

    A spokesperson for the presidency has confirmed that one of former president Jacob Zuma's sons has died.

    Vusi Nhlakanipho Zuma, who was the youngest son of Zuma by his late wife Kate Mantsho, died on Sunday night after a short illness.

    Mantsho died by suicide at the end of 2000, aged 44. Originally from Mozambique, her marriage to Zuma was troubled, according to the Mail & Guardian, and she left a note barring Zuma from her funeral. She had four other children with him.

    Vukile Mathabela, who is the media liaison at the presidency, told News24 that details of Vusi's death would be released later on Monday, once a family spokesperson had been appointed.

    Condolences have been pouring in. Reverend Jesse Jackson tweeted his prayers and condolences to the Zuma family on Sunday night.

    News24

    MORE:jacob zumaNews