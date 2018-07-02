SNAPS: Inside Kairo's Star-Studded Third Birthday Party

Kairo, DJ Zinhle and AKA's daughter, had a party fit for a princess to celebrate her third birthday this weekend.

The bash, which was held at DJ Zinhle's home, had a star-studded guest list in addition to family members. Kairo, who has more than 200,000 Instagram followers, shared snippets from her party on her stories, as did many of the guests in attendance.

You'll be excused for wishing you were three again — in a white dress and having the time of your life — after seeing these snaps and videos from the party.

(Some of) the fun:

The guests:

Happy birthday, Kairo!