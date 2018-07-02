EDITION
    • ENTERTAINMENT
    02/07/2018 11:05 SAST | Updated 1 hour ago

    SNAPS: Inside Kairo's Star-Studded Third Birthday Party

    Her parents, AKA and DJ Zinhle, celebrated her in a way princesses should be celebrated.

    AKA / Instagram

    Kairo, DJ Zinhle and AKA's daughter, had a party fit for a princess to celebrate her third birthday this weekend.

    The bash, which was held at DJ Zinhle's home, had a star-studded guest list in addition to family members. Kairo, who has more than 200,000 Instagram followers, shared snippets from her party on her stories, as did many of the guests in attendance.

    You'll be excused for wishing you were three again — in a white dress and having the time of your life — after seeing these snaps and videos from the party.

    (Some of) the fun:

    .

    .

    The adorable @kairo.forbes had her 3rd birthday party today! So @kirstyleemansfield and I got our ballerina on to make her dancing dream come true! ⭐️ @akaworldwide @djzinhle @lynnforbesza pulled off a fantastic afternoon ! 🦄💃🏻 • • #kairoturns3 #birthdayparty #ballerinabirthday

    .

    The guests:

    .

    .

    Happy birthday, Kairo!

