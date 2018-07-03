24-Year-Old Uses Education To Give Back To Community

Yamkela Kiviet is just 24 years old, but he has made waves through his entrepreneurship and dedication to motivating others in his community.

"I started venturing into business during my time at Maritzburg Christian School at the age of 17. I started an organisation called GMF to hold events to raise funds for the less fortunate around Pietermaritzburg," he said.

I have always been passionate about education, and education is the currency of influence.

When he came to Johannesburg in 2012 to study further, his love for entrepreneurship continued.

He started a private school in Northcliff, Oxford Private Academy, to provide quality education to children, and has been involved in forming other businesses.

"I have always been passionate about education, and education is the currency of influence," Kiviet told HuffPost on Tuesday.

The East London-born entrepreneur has also been at the forefront of other lucrative businesses, including Melville Grill Lounge.

He recently launched his book, "Suited For Change", which is about his journey to success.

Kiviet ascribes his success to "sleepless nights, hard work and sacrifice".

He would like to continue to inspire young people to follow in his footsteps, and serves as a business coach and speaker at conferences and business schools. He is a firm believer that your origin does not define your destination.

Yamkela Kiewet is only 24 years old but he has made a huge impact in his community. The entrepreneur was born in Mount Frere in the Eastern Cape and grew up with his mother and stepfather.

One of his most successful businesses is the private school based in Northcliff. Oxford private college has given children quality education since 2012.

"I have always have been passionate about education, it is the currency of influence," Kiewet told Huffpost on Tuesday.

He is also the founder of the popular hang-out spots including Melville Grill Lounge and the owner of Ngoxolo funeral services.

He says his success comes as a result of "sleepless night, hard work and sacrifice".

Kiewet is also has a "huge element of giving".

He recently launched his His book titled "Suited for Change" where he clearly states his journey from rejection to success.

Kiewet would like to continue to inspire many young people to follow in his footsteps and serves as a business coach and speaker at several business conferences and business schools. He is a firm believer that your origin does not define your destination.