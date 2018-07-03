Brrr: Expect Frosty Conditions Till The End Of The Week, SA❄️💨

The double cold front has arrived, bringing sub-zero temperatures with it.

Over the weekend, South Africa was warned of icy weather on the way, and on Monday and Tuesday the weather was as cold as ice, with temperatures below zero at night and in the early morning.

HuffPost spoke to weather forecaster Wayne Venter from the SA Weather Service, and he said we should expect frosty conditions,

"We're having a cold weather today, we are looking at maximum temperatures in the mid-teens, with the maximum in Johannesburg being 15 degrees and Pretoria 17 degrees."

"We are starting off with very cold conditions this morning, with temperatures at sub-zero. These conditions will persist for most of the week, until the weekend."

Venter said that people should dress warmly, as the condition will be very frosty,

According to News24, several mountain passes remain closed on Monday following snowfall across the country.

Heavy snowfall has been reported on the Lootsberg Pass between Middelburg and Graaff-Reinet in Eastern Cape.

In addition, snowfall has been reported in parts of Northern Cape and Free State.

Matroosberg snow at reception this morning pic.twitter.com/chHsvefh0x — Snow Report SA (@SnowReportSA) July 2, 2018

Sutherland in the Northern Cape once again covered in snow. #sabcnews [PICTURES: Juanita Hutchings] pic.twitter.com/g5EIz7PgyJ — Reginald (@WitbooiReggie) July 2, 2018