Domo Arigato: Japan Clean Up Dressing Room And Stadium Even After Heartbreaking World Cup Exit 🇯🇵

Domo arigato, a Japanese phrase meaning thanks a lot or thank you very much is the ideal phrase to describe the actions of the Japanese players and fans at the 2018 Fifa World Cup in Russia.

Following their heartbreaking 3-2 defeat to Belgium in the Rostov Arena on Monday night – in which they were leading but eventually conceded three goals, including a last-gasp goal by Belgium's Nacer Chadli in the 94th minute that saw them eliminated from the tournament – the Japanese players still had the decency to clean their dressing room and leave the place spotless.

😔 Lost 3-2 in the 90th minute to Belgium.



🗑 Cleaned the dressing room, left the floor spotless....



🇷🇺....and left a "Thank You" note in Russian.



👏 Pure class from Japan. 🇯🇵 pic.twitter.com/SAyppZ5jwW — SPORF (@Sporf) July 3, 2018

Dressing rooms after games are usually messy and dirty, as players are exhausted after playing for 90 minutes or more. You'd think a heartbreaking defeat would mean Japan could care less about tidiness, but these players showed the world that it is only right to clean up after yourselves and doesn't take a lot to do so.

The players also left a note, which read "thank you" in Russian, highlighting their values, manners and setting a great example for other teams.

Somethings that the world should learn from #Japan. Even after the defeat againt #Belgium the fans cleaned the stands. And to add to it, the dressing room was cleaned by the players and staff leaving behind a #ThankYou note in Russian.#Learn from #WorldCup #BELJPN #Respect pic.twitter.com/vJgBS5lHnv — Aritra Ghosh (@AritroGhosh3) July 3, 2018

And it wasn't only the players who displayed their decency as humans. The Japanese fans watching the game cleaned up their section of the stadium before leaving after the game.

Fifa general co-ordinator Priscilla Janssens thanked the fans who had cleaned the stadium, saying: "What an example for all teams! Privilege to work with!"

Domo arigato, Japan!