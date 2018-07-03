EDITION
    • ENTERTAINMENT
    04/07/2018 05:10 SAST | Updated 2 hours ago

    It's Almost Time For The MTV Base VJ Search – Here's How You Can Audition

    The winner will follow in the footsteps of previous winners such as Sizwe Dhlomo, DJ Fix, Nomuzi Mabena, Sandile GQ and Tshego Mosupye.

    Supplied

    It's almost time for this year's leg of the MTV Base VJ Search, and auditions are scheduled to kick off later this month in a city near you.

    Every year, the competition opens doors for an upcoming performer who walks away with their dream job as a presenter on the channel.

    The winner receives a 12-month contract, during which they stand a chance to host MTV Base shows, interview celebrities, MC events, attend international awards shows, walk the red carpet and travel the continent — all while being an ambassador for the channel.

    They, too, will become household names, following in the footsteps of previous winners: Sizwe Dhlomo, DJ Fix, Nomuzi Mabena, Sandile Ntshingila and Tshego Mosupye, who won the competition last year.

    Here's where and when you can audition:

    July 21: Olive Convention Centre, Durban

    July 28: Castle of Good Hope, Cape Town

    August 4: East London Golf Club, East London

    August 18: Zone 6 Venue, Soweto, Johannesburg

    Auditions start at 9am and are open until 4pm in each city.

    You need not register, just arrive at the venue and bring your most colourful self.

