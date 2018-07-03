It's Almost Time For The MTV Base VJ Search – Here's How You Can Audition

It's almost time for this year's leg of the MTV Base VJ Search, and auditions are scheduled to kick off later this month in a city near you.

Every year, the competition opens doors for an upcoming performer who walks away with their dream job as a presenter on the channel.

The winner receives a 12-month contract, during which they stand a chance to host MTV Base shows, interview celebrities, MC events, attend international awards shows, walk the red carpet and travel the continent — all while being an ambassador for the channel.

They, too, will become household names, following in the footsteps of previous winners: Sizwe Dhlomo, DJ Fix, Nomuzi Mabena, Sandile Ntshingila and Tshego Mosupye, who won the competition last year.

Here's where and when you can audition:

July 21: Olive Convention Centre, Durban

July 28: Castle of Good Hope, Cape Town

August 4: East London Golf Club, East London

August 18: Zone 6 Venue, Soweto, Johannesburg

Auditions start at 9am and are open until 4pm in each city.

You need not register, just arrive at the venue and bring your most colourful self.