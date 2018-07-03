Ramaphosa Says State-Capture Fight Is Far From Over

President Cyril Ramaphosa assured parliamentarians that government will end state capture and corruption in key state-owned enterprises (SOEs) and institutions.

Responding to a written question from Congress of the People (Cope) leader Mosiuoa Lekota, Ramaphosa said he was confident that the commission of inquiry into state capture headed by Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo would get to the core of state capture.

"The work of this commission is critical to ensuring that all instances of state capture are uncovered and that those responsible are identified so that the necessary action can be taken," Ramaphosa said on Monday.

It was not until the details of the so-called Gupta leaks were published from June 2017 onwards, that one became aware of the extent, depth and methodology of state capture. President Cyril Ramaphosa

Lekota went on to ask the president whether he only became aware of the extent of state capture after the first published reports were released in the Gupta leaks

Ramaphosa said allegations of the undue influence of the Gupta family on SOEs, later known as state capture, had surfaced over a period of many years and also in former public protector Thuli Madonsela's State of Capture report.

"However, it was not until the details of the so-called Gupta leaks were published from June 2017 onwards that one became aware of the extent, depth and methodology of state capture," Ramaphosa said.

Ramaphosa spoke out about corruption even before his presidency, saying "state capture is the elephant in the room".

He also said the ANC's internal battle was mainly a result of state capture.

The judicial commission of inquiry was set up by former president Jacob Zuma after he was ordered by the high court to do so, following Madonsela's State of Capture report, which was released in October 2016.

The report was the first part of an investigation into allegations that the Gupta family had a hand in some ministerial appointments and were benefiting financially from close associations with decision-makers at government entities such as Eskom.