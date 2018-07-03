These Pictures Of Minnie 'Working' In Russia Will Make You Want A Job Like Hers

Media personality Minnie Dlamini has been in Russia for more than a month now, working on the show "From Russia With Love" — a magazine programme for Supersport that brings you all the off-the-pitch action from the 2018 Fifa World Cup.

The show airs on Saturdays and Sundays on SS3, as well as Mzansi Magic, and will be broadcast for the duration of the tournament.

But that's not the best part — in between her filming schedule and doing actual work, Minnie still manages to take a break and explore the country, sharing her escapades on Instagram.

We can't stop looking at these pictures of her Russian holiday work trip.

