EDITION
ZA
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • ENTERTAINMENT
    03/07/2018 16:45 SAST | Updated 2 hours ago

    These Pictures From The Western Cape Will Give You Snow Envy

    Also, can we take a moment for some of the funniest reactions to The Cold Front...

    hauged via Getty Images

    As temperatures drop and icy weather sweeps through South Africa, snow has been falling in some parts of the country and the pictures are a must-see.

    According to News24, several mountains passes – the Gydo, Theronsberg and Matroosberg – that were previously closed because of the snow in the Western Cape have now been reopened.

    South Africans close to areas affected by the snow have made an adventure out of it and gone out in their numbers to experience the snow.

    Here are some snaps from around the country shared on social media.

    Meanwhile, in true South African fashion, those in other parts of the country (far from the snow) have had a lot to say about the cold front.

    In short,

    MORE:Cold frontNewssnowfall in South Africa