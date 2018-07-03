These Pictures From The Western Cape Will Give You Snow Envy

As temperatures drop and icy weather sweeps through South Africa, snow has been falling in some parts of the country and the pictures are a must-see.

According to News24, several mountains passes – the Gydo, Theronsberg and Matroosberg – that were previously closed because of the snow in the Western Cape have now been reopened.

South Africans close to areas affected by the snow have made an adventure out of it and gone out in their numbers to experience the snow.

Here are some snaps from around the country shared on social media.

"Thank you for the reports guys, my daughter enjoyed her first snow experience, Matroosberg mountains." Leon Vester pic.twitter.com/HSGQ2oCu1s — Snow Report SA (@SnowReportSA) July 2, 2018

Meanwhile, in true South African fashion, those in other parts of the country (far from the snow) have had a lot to say about the cold front.

Somewhere in South Africa in this cold weather, a white folk is opening a window or have the aircon on "uit die blou van onse hemel" setting #coldFront pic.twitter.com/YIduNDUyKN — Deucez mbambo (@Deucez_Mbambo) July 3, 2018

We are such a shock loving population that we are shocked that winter is wintering in its time #coldfront — #TheAnxiousEntrepreneur (@TiisetsoMaloma) July 2, 2018

~ I'm not going outside until the temperature is above my age #ColdFront — S (@sramphaul) July 2, 2018

We know it's cold but le hlapeng please neh #ColdFront — Gambit III (@Moots__) July 3, 2018

#ColdFront

You gotta go to work. YOU broke remember that pic.twitter.com/dxUWx4Irbe — Bafana (@KeaobakaLekwene) July 3, 2018

In short,