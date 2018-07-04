Dams across the country have collectively reached nearly 80 percent capacity, rising above levels recorded this time last year, the department of water and sanitation said on Wednesday.

"Nationally, figures show that the country's dams, with a total capacity of 32,322.6m3, are standing at 79.3 percent compared with 70.9 percent last year," said departmental spokesperson Sputnik Ratau.

"Gauteng recorded a full capacity of dam levels at 100.3% percent, followed by Free State and North West at 94.5 percent and 93.5 percent, respectively."

Ratau said that, statistically, in Western Cape, dam levels that were recorded at an all-time low three months ago were rising by 5 percent week-on-week.

Among the numerous dams now spilling over is the Misverstand Dam in Western Cape, which is at 157.4 percent. Ratau added that this is quite remarkable as "in April this year, water was released into Misverstand from the Berg River to augment its alarming state".

Mpumalanga dams were also filling up well and the province was at just over 80 percent capacity.

This week, six dams in Limpopo topped up to full capacity, as did three in North West.

Zaaihoek in KwaZulu-Natal, as well as Saulspoort and Welbedacht in Free State, reached more than 100 percent capacity.

Furthermore, "the Integrated Vaal River System that contributes to the Vaal River is fully functional, with its 14 tributaries pouring into the Vaal Dam".

The department did, however, urge residents living in municipalities where water restrictions have not been lifted to continue to use water sparingly.

News24