    • ENTERTAINMENT
    04/07/2018 11:11 SAST | Updated 2 hours ago

    D'Banj Grateful For Messages Of Support Following Son's Drowning

    Daniel died on June 24.

    D'Banj / Instagram
    D'Banj and his late son, Daniel.

    Nigerian superstar D'Banj and his wife Lineo have expressed their thanks for the support they received from people following the accidental drowning of their 13-month-old son, Daniel, last month.

    Daniel drowned in the couple's home in Ikoyi, Lagos, on June 24. D'Banj was in Los Angeles, California, at the time for the BET Awards.

    The "Oliver Twist" hitmaker posted a statement on social media and said he was awed by the love they received during this time.

    "We want to use this medium to thank everyone that has extended a hand of support to us during this period. On behalf of myself and my family, we are awed by the demonstration of love and care from both near and [far], may God bless you all," his statement read.

    Daniel, who at the time of his death had more than 18,000 Instagram followers, had his first birthday party in May.

    And my baby @danieldthird Turns ONE ⭐️⭐️⭐️🙏🙏🙏🙏. Can't believe it's been a year Already . Thanks to all who came around to Celebrate with the young Prince 👑, God bless you all ... hey D look at the Camera 🎥 lol


    Responding to his statement, many Twitter users flooded D'Banj's comments, vowing to keep his family in their prayers.

    MORE:celebrityD'BanjEntertainment