SEE: Cameron Van Der Burgh And Nefeli Valakelis' Beautiful Greek Wedding

Olympian Cameron van der Burgh and Nefeli Valakelis tied the knot in a star-studded but intimate wedding ceremony in Athens, Greece, over the weekend.

The couple had been engaged since December 2016, following Cameron's proposal in the Swiss Alps.

It's my wedding day! 💍💒🔔👰🇬🇷 — Cameron van der Burgh (@Cameronvdburgh) July 2, 2018

Attending the romantic occasion were fellow athletes Chad le Clos, Ryk Neethling and Sanani Mangisa. Maps Maponyane was also among the guests for SABC3's "Top Billing", the show on which the wedding will be broadcast.

For their first dance, the couple jammed to Hugh Masekela and J'Something's "Heaven in You".

Here are some snaps from the wedding, shared by some of the guests in attendance.

Congratulations to the beautiful couple.