Siya Kolisi Nominated For Laureus Sports Award For Uniting SA 🇿🇦

Siya Kolisi's tenure as Springbok captain has produced another highlight. Having just wrapped up his first Test-series win against England, he has now been nominated by the illustrious Laureus Sports Awards for "the Sporting Moment of the Month" — with a vote running till the end of July.

Siya Kolisi inspirational rise from growing up in the Zwide Township to becoming the first black Springbok Test captain has been selected as 1 of the 4 moments for the July Laureus Sporting Moment.

Head to https://t.co/MkACKtjnkr now and make your mark for our Captain! 🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/S0wDH323wL — Laureus SA (@Laureus_sa) July 2, 2018

Born in Zwide township near Port Elizabeth, the 26-year-old loose forward silenced critics and quickly shifted the focus on his captaincy from "first black captain of the Springboks" to his proficiency in the role. There can be little doubt now that the enormous faith coach Rassie Erasmus placed in him was anything but merit-based.

Siphiwe Sibeko / Reuters

SA's rugby-loving public have taken instantly to the new Bok leader. Kolisi proved in short order why he deserves the Springbok captaincy — even when the Boks were staring defeat in the face 20 minutes into the first Test against England, his composed leadership and calm decisions marshalled the troops and put South Africa back on the path to victory.

He looks more than capable of leading the nation to the IRB Rugby World Cup 2019.

A public vote will determine the winner of the Sporting Moment of the Month, and the overall winner is to be announced at the 2019 Laureus World Sports Awards.

Watch the video and cast your vote for Kolisi at mylaureus.com!