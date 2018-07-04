Xolani Gwala On The Road To Recovery

Former Talk Radio 702 breakfast show host Xolani Gwala is officially in remission, according to station manager Thabisile Mbete.

According to TshisaLIVE, Mbete said that Gwala is on the route to recovery.

"Xolani is in remission and is back at home recovering from his last operation. We are all looking forward to having him back at the station once he has recovered."

News that Gwala's fight with colon cancer made headlines after he officially confirmed it to Stephen Grootes in an interview nine months ago.

"So far, they have done the first operation to take out a tumour, but obviously there is still quite a lot that needs to happen. As early as next week, I am starting chemotherapy," Gwala said at the time.

A close friend and another of Gwala's former colleagues, Redi Tlhabi, posted a picture of the broadcaster recently, assuring people that he was doing well.

"[His] previous operation went very well. But remember it's not a sprint but an ultramarathon... There are a few more steps ahead. But I promise you... Xolani is exceeding all expectations," she said on Twitter.