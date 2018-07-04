You Ready To Be In Good Company? Issa Rae Is Coming To South Africa

In the spirit of celebrating women this August, the In Good Company women empowerment programme will host a not-to-be-missed event at the Hilton Hotel in Sandton and United States star Issa Rae is the keynote speaker.

The event will take place on August 28 under the theme Building the Africa of Tomorrow. It will be hosted by Nomzamo Mbatha.



The night promises to be a unique experience with a mix of powerful keynote addresses, engaging panel discussions, one-on-one interviews and live entertainment.

Joining Issa on stage will be female and male leaders from different industries who are passionate about gender diversity and inclusivity, as well as passionate about building Africa.

Tickets to the event are available here from July 6 and cost R1,250.