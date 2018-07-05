5 Ways Sassa Grants Will Be Better – Once It Sorts Out The Mess

The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) has come under fire this week, as "glitches" in the changeover between social-grant service providers saw some social-grant beneficiaries not receiving their grants on time. The SA Post Office (Sapo) took over the provision of social grants on April 1, after lengthy negotiations with Sassa.

'Glitches' in Sassa's new IT system leave 700,000 grant recipients in nationwide limbo | Daily Maverick https://t.co/clZIFpyUZF via @dailymaverick — Raymond Suttner (@RaymondSuttner) July 5, 2018

Sassa has promised that the system will be on track by the end of this week, and the changeover will see the end of the protracted court battle over the grant distribution system.

Once the system is stabilised, however, there will be several benefits for grant beneficiaries. Here are five ways the social grant system will improve under the SA Post Office: