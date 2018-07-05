Issa Girl! Jo-Ann Strauss' Baby Is Here

Businesswoman and media personality Jo-Ann Strauss and her husband, orthopaedic surgeon Michael Held, welcomed their third child on Wednesday.

The former "Top Billing" presenter announced the news on social media.

Our little one arrived safe and sound yesterday. Thank you for all the kind wishes. Feeling very blessed and grateful. — Jo-Ann Strauss (@jo_annstrauss) July 5, 2018

She also shared a short video of herself holding her new baby in her Instagram story.

Jo-Ann said she felt blessed.

"We appreciate all your kind wishes for our little family. Thank you for each and every word of encouragement and love," she wrote on Instagram.



Congratulations!