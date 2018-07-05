Keep The Little Ones Entertained This Winter With These Movies On Netflix

We're almost halfway through the winter holidays and parents are likely running out of entertainment ideas and wondering when the holidays will end so the kids can get back to school. Well, no worries, Netflix has you covered on this one.

monkeybusinessimages via Getty Images

The streaming service has made some recommendations for the chilly season that will keep your kids entertained indoors and, when we say little ones, we're talking about ages five to 11.

1. The Angry Birds Movie

Red, Chuck and their feathered friends have lots of adventures while guarding the eggs in their nest that the pesky pigs keep trying to steal. And the kids will finally find out why the birds are so angry.

2. Doc McStuffins

Doc McStuffins highlights family values and diversity through the adventures of a girl doctor who gives diagnoses while her dad cooks healthy meals.

3. Captain Underpants

Fourth-grade friends George and Harold share a love of pranks and comic books, and turning their principal into an undies-wearing superhero.

4. The Bee Movie

Barry, a worker bee stuck in a dead-end job making honey, sues humans when he learns they've been stealing bees' nectar all along.

5. Barbie Dolphin Magic

While visiting Ken and exploring a coral reef, Barbie and her sisters make an amazing discovery and meet a mysterious new friend.

Oh, and for the folks...

When you get tired of the kiddies entertainment (which you're likely to if your kids plan on doing some binge-watching), here are some adult (no, not XXX) shows and movies that parents can watch on Netflix this July.