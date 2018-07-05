The rich, famous and stylish will be heading to KwaZulu-Natal this weekend for the annual Durban July horse-racing event.

This years theme, "It Is Time", was announced earlier this year, giving people the opportunity to decide what they will be wearing.

Haute couture designers Quiteria & George gave some tips on how to interpret the theme.

Xaume Olleros via Getty Images DAKAR, SENEGAL - JUNE 23: Quiteria & George greet the crowd after their show at the 16th Dakar Fashion Week at Radison Blu Hotel on June 23, 2018 in Dakar, Senegal. (Photo by Xaume Olleros/Getty Images)

"What makes Durban July interestingly different to other horse-racing events is the theme, obviously, which sort of gives you a guide what direction you should go in," George told HuffPost on Thursday.

He continued: "I think with this one it is quite broad. In the previous years, the themes were so specific. In 2008, it was 'Games People Play'. When you think of games, you think of cards, Monopoly... so with this year's theme, you can interpret it however you want to," he said.

Quiteria says the theme is about capturing a moment in time.

"You can capture the 80s, the 1940s, whatever time you want to present, but also staying true to yourself."

"I don't think that you have to literally put the clock as a reference, but I think you can capture a moment in time."

Sadly, this is not always the case, because most people interpret the theme literally and George was not having it.

However, George said the crazy and elaborate gowns are exactly what makes the event one of a kind.

"I think that makes it interesting because it is a show, it's a platform to go crazy and take it all the way," he said.