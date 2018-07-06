Media personality Bonang Matheba meant business when she coined the phrase "give the people what they want", and her new deal just confirms it.

Hot on the heels of her 31st birthday celebration last week comes the announcement of her launch of Bonang by Bonang Matheba, a T-shirt range coming soon to Spree.

If the tweets are anything to go by, Spree is the place to be.

Giving the people what they want👌 — Masego Rabuthu (@wiggle_wiggle) July 6, 2018

@bonang_m omg yes finally we deserve to be clothed and sly in the Queens 👸 style and clothing oh can't wait ❤️❤️ July 6, 2018

The making of the range will feature in the latest episode of her reality show, "Being Bonang", on Friday.