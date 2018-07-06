EDITION
    • ENTERTAINMENT
    06/07/2018 16:34 SAST | Updated 4 hours ago

    Bafe! Bonang Announces T-Shirt Range Coming Soon To Spree

    'Introducing Bonang by Bonang Matheba.'

    Frennie Shivambu/Gallo Images/Getty Images
    Bonang Matheba.

    Media personality Bonang Matheba meant business when she coined the phrase "give the people what they want", and her new deal just confirms it.

    Hot on the heels of her 31st birthday celebration last week comes the announcement of her launch of Bonang by Bonang Matheba, a T-shirt range coming soon to Spree.

    If the tweets are anything to go by, Spree is the place to be.

    The making of the range will feature in the latest episode of her reality show, "Being Bonang", on Friday.

