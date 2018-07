Duduzane Zuma In SA After Brief Detention To Confirm Identity - lawyer

Former president Jacob Zuma's son Duduzane Zuma, who is facing a charge of culpable homicide, was briefly detained at OR Tambo International Airport after landing there on Thursday evening.

However, after Hawks officers confirmed his identity following his arrival at 20:30 he was released, his lawyer Rudi Krause told News24 on Friday.

Krause said that no warrant for Duduzane's arrest had been issued.

He and his family face a tough weekend and week ahead.

Vusi Nhlakanipho Zuma, the youngest son of the former president and his late wife Kate Mantsho, died on Sunday night after a short illness.

Krause said Duduzane planned to attend Vusi's funeral on Saturday.

He also added that Duduzane was expected in the dock of a court next week. However, it is understood that the case will be postponed.

Getty Images

Earlier this month, Duduzane received a summons to appear in the Randburg Magistrate's Court on July 12 on two charges of culpable homicide.

News24 previously reported that the charges Duduzane faces in this matter relate to a February 2014 car crash in which he rear-ended a taxi after losing control of his Porsche on the Grayston Drive off-ramp on the M1, north of Johannesburg.

Phumzile Dube was killed instantly and three others were injured.A second woman, Jeanette Mashaba, died a couple of weeks later.

However, during the inquest, it was found that her death was not as a result of the accident and that she died in hospital of natural causes.

News24