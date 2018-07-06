EFF And Traditional Leaders Form Alliance On Land

The Congress of Traditional Leaders of South Africa (Contralesa) is happy to work with the EFF, but on one condition: land expropriation must not happen to black-owned land.

According to Eyewitness News (EWN), the two organisations held a "historic" meeting on Thursday.

Contralesa hinted that traditional leaders may support the EFF during the 2019 elections.

"As the SG [secretary-general] says, watch this space," Contralesa president Chief Mathibela Mokoena reportedly said, when asked if Contralesa would back the EFF.

Contralesa said it was comfortable with associating itself with the EFF, as the party was "progressive and robust", the report added.

The two organisations held a joint media briefing in Braamfontein on Thursday and will now hold a joint land summit.

According to The Citizen, however, the traditional leaders and the EFF do not see eye to eye on all the details of land expropriation. While the EFF wants the state to become the owner of all land, Contralesa says land governed by traditional chiefs must be left alone.

Contralesa also backs Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini's claim that the land under the administration of the Ingonyama Trust must not be expropriated and remain solely under the king's jursidiction.

Contralesa secretary-general Zolani Mkiva said the organisation had "closed the door" on discussing expropriating land already belonging to black people, the report indicated.

"We want to be clear that we want the focus of the discussion about expropriation to be on the 87 percent stolen land," he said, referring to land owned by white South Africans.

The parties supported King Zwelithini's land imbizo, held on Wednesday, according to News24. Malema said on Thursday: "The Ingonyama Trust and the king's meeting yesterday should be viewed as part of the contribution to the ongoing debate which we are having in our country. Why should everyone else, but the king can't speak [sic]?" he reportedly said.

"We support expropriation of land without compensation wholeheartedly, and we believe the Ingonyama Trust is an administrative instrument which has its own problems. However, the land under the administration of Ingonyama Trust is land in the hands of Africans. It's not stolen land ... That is what the primary focus should be, we must not confuse this discussion by diverting this focus into the land already in African hands, because that land was never stolen. We will deal with that."