International Kissing Day: The Best And Worst On-Screen Kisses 💋

It is officially International Kissing Day, a day that was first established in 2006 to celebrate lovers and has now become an annual event.

Some people probably did not even know that today was International Kissing Day because of all the other International Days we have, 365 days a year.

But in celebration of the day, here are some of the best, funniest, worst and sometimes cringeworthy kisses we've seen on the big screen, it be on television or at the movies.

Best

Upside-down 'Spiderman' kiss

Your friendly neighbourhood Spiderman turned out to be a great kisser. The unprecedented upside-down kiss between Toby Maguire and Kirsten Dunst gave us one of the most iconic but perfectly executed kisses on the big screen, even earning her an MTV Movie Award for Best Kiss.

Cringeworthy

Jack Mabaso ('Generations')

Oh no, who would have thought the most-loved villain on "Generations", Jack Mabaso, was such a bad kisser. The kiss was so bad and cringeworthy that on the day it aired, it sent Twitter into overdrive with memes and some hilarious responses.

Am I the only one who saw how nasty this kiss was? Jack's thirst was too real 😭😭💔😭😭#Generations #GenerationsLegacy pic.twitter.com/ZjuMS28dcW — IG: Nellyseewhere (@NellySeeWhere_M) January 10, 2017

That kiss between Tshidi and Jack pic.twitter.com/qtd2L1y0X0 — Whose Mother (@MsChardonnae) December 2, 2016

Generations the legacy needs to give Tshidi a bonus this month for that kiss yhu...😐😁 — KoKi🎈 (@Koketso__) January 10, 2017

Hilarious

Sies ('Not Another Teen Movie')

No, no, no. WTF was that? This hilarious kiss was so bad, it was funny. There are no words to describe it, but was certainly memorable.

Worst

'Our Perfect Wedding'

"Our Perfect Wedding", with a not-so-perfect kiss. Wesley and Faith consummated their union with a kiss that South Africa, and the internet, will not forget anytime soon.