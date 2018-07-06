EDITION
    • ENTERTAINMENT
    06/07/2018 17:04 SAST | Updated 3 hours ago

    Nasty C's 'Strings And Bling' Is Out And People Love It

    Congrats, Nasty C!

    Danny Moloshok / Reuters
    Rapper Nasty C.

    Rapper Nasty C released his new album, "Strings and Bling", on Friday and we cannot wait for the weekend to begin to enjoy it. The album, a 17-track offering, is available for download and in music stores nationwide.

    Celebrities took to social media with nothing but praise for the body of work, which after dropping, Nasty C was in his feels.

    Congratulations, Nasty C!

