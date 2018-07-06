Nasty C's 'Strings And Bling' Is Out And People Love It

Rapper Nasty C released his new album, "Strings and Bling", on Friday and we cannot wait for the weekend to begin to enjoy it. The album, a 17-track offering, is available for download and in music stores nationwide.
Bruh I feel like crying. THANK YOU 🙏🏽 #StringsAndBling— STRINGS AND BLING - JULY 6 (@Nasty_CSA) July 5, 2018
Celebrities took to social media with nothing but praise for the body of work, which after dropping, Nasty C was in his feels.
What a massive year for the culture 🙂— AKA (@akaworldwide) July 5, 2018
Good music eveywhere!!!! Go buy #Cebisa , #StringsAndBling and #Umphako !!!!!— R.M Phoolo (@CassperNyovest) July 6, 2018
Bumping that #StringsAndBling right now!!! @Nasty_CSA— Solo (@ThisIsSoloSA) July 5, 2018
✊🏾🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥https://t.co/CjjOv3146b pic.twitter.com/ef5Y0kfVU7
Blisters 😭😭😭 got me crying. #StringsAndBling pic.twitter.com/cRZZe52bqh— Trap Monk Gang (@RonaldShabba) July 6, 2018
Congratulations, Nasty C!