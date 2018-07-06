Nasty C's 'Strings And Bling' Is Out And People Love It

Rapper Nasty C released his new album, "Strings and Bling", on Friday and we cannot wait for the weekend to begin to enjoy it. The album, a 17-track offering, is available for download and in music stores nationwide.

Bruh I feel like crying. THANK YOU 🙏🏽 #StringsAndBling — STRINGS AND BLING - JULY 6 (@Nasty_CSA) July 5, 2018

Celebrities took to social media with nothing but praise for the body of work, which after dropping, Nasty C was in his feels.

What a massive year for the culture 🙂 — AKA (@akaworldwide) July 5, 2018

Congratulations, Nasty C!