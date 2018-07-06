People Aren't Sure How To Feel As Season 3 Of Somizi's Reality Show Ends

The third season of Mzansi Magic's reality show, "Living The Dream With Somizi", came to an end on Thursday, and people aren't really sure how to feel about it. The show, which lifted the lid on the life of media personality Somizi Mhlongo, left some viewers wanting more.

In the 13th episode, the show featured a diary session in which Somizi and his friends, Zuki and Thami Dish, gave commentary on the highlights of the season that was.

In the diary session, Somizi addressed some of the social-media commentary from fans throughout the season. One of the comments he responded to, was why his best friend, TT Mbha, was not part of the show.

READ: It's Somizi Day – And There's A Lit Season Ahead. Here's Why

"TT is around. People think because he's not on the show then we're not friends anymore. Our friendship was not made by the show. For example, if Thami is not on the next season, people will still ask if we're still friends. Our friendship was created not by a season but by a reason," he said.

It was on this season that Somizi showed his "vulnerable" side and took viewers along on his trip to Paris, where he proposed to his husband-to-be, Mohale Motaung.

Viewers also got a glimpse of Somizi's new Zimbali Coastal Estate home.

After the final episode had aired, many viewers took to social media to say that they felt the season, which was different from the first two, could have given more than it did.

😏 I felt like this season was a total waste of of my time #LTDWSOMIZI — BabyK's Mom 💞 (@Mapuleng__) July 5, 2018

This season was a little bit boring #LTDWSOMIZI — Dockey (@DockeyMokhoke) July 5, 2018

But others were happy with what they got.

@somizi , I am feeling so gaaahdammm sad!!! #LTDWSOMIZI S3 done😥😫😪. Like I can't even breathe. Maar issoright. Ngisakuthanda😪❤️!! — Nomthandazo (@Ndazz_Flo) July 5, 2018