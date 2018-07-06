Quiteria & George To Collaborate With Champagne Brand

Top designers Quiteria & George have landed a new deal with a champagne brand. The pair was extremely evasive about the matter, but said they would make a formal announcement soon.

"There is also the big collaboration with a champagne brand. I won't say much, but you will find out in the not-too-distant future," George told HuffPost in an interview on Thursday.

The haute couture designers mentioned that they would be looking at doing more international gigs.

"In the future, we would like to do the Met Gala," George said.

The pair recently showed their elaborate gowns at Senagal's 16th Dakar Fashion Week, which was held at the Radisson Blu Hotel.

Xaume Olleros via Getty Images DAKAR, SENEGAL - JUNE 23: Models walk the runway during the Quiteria X George show at the 16th Dakar Fashion Week at Radison Blu Hotel on June 23, 2018 in Dakar, Senegal. (Photo by Xaume Olleros/Getty Images)

Xaume Olleros via Getty Images DAKAR, SENEGAL - JUNE 23: Models walk the runway during the Quiteria X George show at the 16 Dakar Fashion Week at Radison Blu Hotel on June 23, 2018 in Dakar, Senegal. (Photo by Xaume Olleros/Getty Images)