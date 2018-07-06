Weekend Gig Guide: 5 Things To Do This Weekend

The chilly week is over, and though it will warm up a little over the weekend now upon us, temperatures are likely to remain frosty. So you might be keen to stay in bed all weekend, rather than going out looking for fun.

But here's HuffPost's weekly weekend gig guide — with five things you can get up to that don't necessarily require you to brave the cold.

Friday

'Ant-Man And The Wasp' (Film)

Marvel superhero fans, young and old... head to the movies this weekend. Marvel's "Ant-Man And The Wasp" hits cinemas nationwide on Friday — as your favourite ant-sized heroes, who can also turn into colossal heroes, return to the big screen.

Scott Lang is grappling with the consequences of his choices as both a superhero and a father. Lang must once again don the Ant-Man suit and fight alongside the Wasp as a dynamic duo.

The movie will also partially answer some of the questions you may have felt where left out in "Avengers: Infinity War", following the mother of all cliffhangers that the movie ended on, including the quantum realm, which is the main essence of "Ant-Man And The Wasp".

Brazil vs Belgium (Football)

Venue: Kazan Arena

Kick-off: 8pm, Friday

It's a clash between five-time champions Brazil and 2018's dark horses, Belgium, as they lock horns at the Kazan Arena tonight. The Seleção of South America will be banking on their experience — they were the outright favourites for a World Cup win even before the tournament started.

Belgium's Red Devils, however, engineered a magnificent comeback from 0-2 to eventually beat Japan 3-2. If they tighten up their defence, their terrifying front line could get the job done at that end of the field.

Catch the game live on Supersport 3 and SABC 1.

Saturday

Vodacom Durban July (Horseracing)

Durban July fever is upon us.

South Africa's biggest social horseracing event will be firing up Durban — where they hardly notice winter anyway. The spectacle combining horseracing and fashion has been taking place on first Saturday in July since 1897.

R4.25-million is the prize money for the race at Greyville Racecourse.

The average cost of a VVIP ticket for the VDJ afterparty is R3,000 — this includes entertainment and hospitality in the form of an upscale lunch and dinner buffet — or watch it at home on SABC with your friends for a lot less.

For more information, go to the Vodacom Durban July website.

Sweden vs England (Football)

Venue: Samara Arena

Kick-off: 4pm, Saturday

The Swedes, led by the mercurial Emil Forsberg, will be the underdogs coming into this one. But they have shown throughout the tournament that they are solid in defence — nevertheless, England are the favourites, led by tournament top-scorer so far, Harry Kane.

Catch the game live on Supersport 3 and SABC 1.

Sunday

Dance Spirit Rooftop Sundays (Dance)

Tired of being indoors and want to loosen up? Dance Spirit SA is holding their weekly dance social on the Rooftop at Canteen in Maboneng, where they will be dancing kizomba, semba, salsa, bachata and everything in between.

It's FREE, so unless you have better things to do, there's no excuse not to go along and to get your groove on; it'll warm you up in no time.

Venue: Arts on Main, Maboneng Precinct, Maboneng, Johannesburg.

Click here for more information.