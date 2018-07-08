EDITION
    • LIFESTYLE
    08/07/2018 10:53 SAST | Updated 11 hours ago

    The Best And Worst Looks From The 2018 Vodacom Durban July

    This year's recently revealed theme is: "It is time".

    RAJESH JANTILAL via Getty Images

    On an annual basis, people travel from all corners of the country and even the continent to converge in Durban for the annual Vodacom Durban July weekend.

    The 2018 instalment at the Greyville Racecourse, saw different types of folks make their way to the event, which has also been dubbed the greatest horseracing event in Africa.

    This year's revealed theme was: "It is time". Here is a look at some of the best, and not-so-best looks at the 2018 Vodacom Durban July.

    Best

    Linda Mtoba

    Linda

    Nomzamo Mbatha

    Boity Thulo

    Lasizwe

    Tamaryn Green

    Rami Chuene

    Blue Mbombo

    The Jones

    Somizi

    Sarah Langa Mackay

    And here were the not-so-best dressed

    Dineo Ranaka

    Zodwa Wabantu

    Tbo Touch

    Unknown

    Mom and baby

