The Best And Worst Looks From The 2018 Vodacom Durban July

On an annual basis, people travel from all corners of the country and even the continent to converge in Durban for the annual Vodacom Durban July weekend.
The 2018 instalment at the Greyville Racecourse, saw different types of folks make their way to the event, which has also been dubbed the greatest horseracing event in Africa.
This year's revealed theme was: "It is time". Here is a look at some of the best, and not-so-best looks at the 2018 Vodacom Durban July.
Best
Linda Mtoba
Nomzamo Mbatha
Oksalayo bekumnandi 🌸 ... pic.twitter.com/pnluzj3eui— Nomzamo Mbatha (@NomzamoMbatha) July 8, 2018
Boity Thulo
Hello, #VDJ2018...👑❤️ pic.twitter.com/azNGAy6i1v— Boity Thulo (@Boity) July 7, 2018
Lasizwe
This is my outfit for the Durban July!
Designed by: @lloydhotsense #VDJ2018 #DurbanJuly pic.twitter.com/31WavmfM0H— Lasizwe 春麗 (@lasizwe) July 7, 2018
Tamaryn Green
Tamaryn Green (Miss South Africa 2018). #DurbanJuly2018 #DurbanJuly #VDJ2018 pic.twitter.com/l5reOqCXcU— The Crave (@TheCraveSA) July 7, 2018
Rami Chuene
It's about time... #VDJ2018 #tgomnation #yearofthequeen #timeless— MADIKIZELA✊🏾🖤 (@ramichuene) July 7, 2018
Dressed by @thulasindi
Makeup by @gbc_makeup
Hair @royal_am10 pic.twitter.com/GxEtlCNy5j
Blue Mbombo
#VDJ2018 #VodacomDurbanJuly2018 dressed by Scalo... in partnership with @ClereRadiance #BlueMbomboXClereRadiance pic.twitter.com/TSZKYxd3Hw— Blue Mbombo (@bluembombo) July 7, 2018
The Jones
#VDJ2018 The Jones's😍😍 pic.twitter.com/nnduY5Xs46— Roxanne Welman (@WelmanRoxanne) July 7, 2018
Somizi
The best dressed at the VDJ. pic.twitter.com/5rXqenkAQm— @UncleLupi (@lupingcayisa) July 7, 2018
Sarah Langa Mackay
#VDJ2018 with @BothongoGroup wearing @DoreFashion pic.twitter.com/cSlBT9eHO5— Sarah Langa Mackay (@sarahlanga) July 7, 2018
And here were the not-so-best dressed
Dineo Ranaka
#threadedintime ... Ancestral time meets today's time! #VDJ2018 good night! 😘 pic.twitter.com/IvqWhCKPEM— Dineo Ranaka (@dineoranaka) July 7, 2018
Zodwa Wabantu
Been patiently waiting for Zodwa Wabantu to arrive. #VDJ2018 #DurbanJuly2018 pic.twitter.com/n3N0bbkC6Q— Lola 💯💞 (@UthandileM) July 7, 2018
Tbo Touch
#Whatatimetobealive pic.twitter.com/6kktHswO4a— Tbo Touch (@iamtbotouch) July 8, 2018
Unknown
The gods aren't crazy but angry: What is really happening in this year's Durban July event 4 pic.twitter.com/VQvBJ2AcFA— Mzilikazi wa Afrika (@IamMzilikazi) July 7, 2018
Mom and baby
The gods aren't crazy but angry: What is really happening in this year's Durban July event 1 pic.twitter.com/38qax1soRi— Mzilikazi wa Afrika (@IamMzilikazi) July 7, 2018