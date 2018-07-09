Duduzane Zuma Released On Bail, Case Postponed To Next Year

9am

Duduzane Zuma was granted bail of R100,000. Conditions included handing in his passport, which he agreed to, and his case was postponed to January 24 next year.

#DuduzaneZuma it's understood he'll agree to hand in his passport and pay bail of R100k. The state apparently wants a six month postponement. pic.twitter.com/AASo5nHXk0 — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 9, 2018

#DuduzaneZuma defence tells the court that they have agreed to bail conditions with the state. His address was confirmed yesterday. He has agreed to pay R100k bail. BB — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 9, 2018

#DuduzaneZuma advocate Bulelwa Vimbane says State is not opposition bail. Case postponed to January 24 2019 for further investigations. — Jeanette Chabalala (@J_chabalala) July 9, 2018

#DuduzaneZuma his lawyer says he will pay R100 000 bail. He also believes that the State has a weak case. @TeamNews24 — Jeanette Chabalala (@J_chabalala) July 9, 2018

8am

Just after 8am, Zuma appeared in Johannesburg's Specialised Commercial Crime Court with his lawyer Rudi Klause, who confirmed he was being charged with corruption and, alternatively, conspiracy to commit corruption.

WATCH: Duduzane Zuma arrives at the Specialised Commercial Crime Court in Johannesburg. pic.twitter.com/1XoE25MutZ — Bafana Nzimande (@nzimandebafana) July 9, 2018

7am

Zuma handed himself over at the Johannesburg Central police station just after 7am on Monday for the alleged role he played in an alleged attempt to bribe former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas at the Guptas' Saxonwold home in 2015.

#DuduzaneZuma arrives at Joburg Central Police Station. Pic by Alon Skuy. pic.twitter.com/ResjumYS8o — Karyn Maughan (@karynmaughan) July 9, 2018