    • NEWS
    09/07/2018 09:38 SAST | Updated 8 hours ago

    Duduzane Zuma Released On Bail, Case Postponed To Next Year

    It is understood he’ll agree to hand in his passport and pay bail of R100,000.

    Siphiwe Sibeko / Reuters

    9am

    Duduzane Zuma was granted bail of R100,000. Conditions included handing in his passport, which he agreed to, and his case was postponed to January 24 next year.

    8am

    Just after 8am, Zuma appeared in Johannesburg's Specialised Commercial Crime Court with his lawyer Rudi Klause, who confirmed he was being charged with corruption and, alternatively, conspiracy to commit corruption.

    7am

    Zuma handed himself over at the Johannesburg Central police station just after 7am on Monday for the alleged role he played in an alleged attempt to bribe former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas at the Guptas' Saxonwold home in 2015.

    MORE:corruptionDuduzane ZumaNews