Duduzane Zuma To Appear On Charges Related To Jonas Bribe

Jacob Zuma's son, Duduzane, is expected to appear in the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court in Johannesburg on Monday, where he is expected to be charged in connection with an attempt to bribe former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Johas, according to weekend reports.

According to City Press, Zuma is going to be charged in connection with the bribe attempt, which took place in October 2015. The exact charges against Zuma are not clear yet. It is alleged that Zuma and businessman Fana Hlongwane were present when Ajay Gupta allegedly tried to bribe Mcebisi, offering him R600-million if he accepted the position of minister of finance and agreed to work for them.

Gupta was going to join Zuma in the dock, but he is reportedly still at large.

Duduzane Zuma was reportedly detained briefly at OR Tambo International Airport last Thursday, when he returned from his home in Dubai to attend the funeral of his brother, who died of lupus last week.

His passport was reportedly picked up by the Hawks' domestic watch list. He was not on the Interpol watch list as the Hawks did not want to tip him off.

A source told City Press that Zuma was released on condition that further arrangements would be made between his lawyer and the prosecution for his appearance on Monday.

Hlongwane has reportedly given a statement to the Hawks.

According to the Sunday Times, Zuma's lawyer, Rudi Krause, confirmed that the 34-year-old would hand himself over to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Jacob Zuma reportedly warned his son against returning to South Africa, because the prospect of his arrest was the former president's "worst nightmare", sources told the Sunday Times.

News24 reported that Duduzane Zuma will appear in the Randburg Magistrates' Court this Thursday on two charges of culpable homicide, relating to a car crash he was involved in 2014. Zuma allegedly rear-ended a taxi after losing control of his Porche.

On Thursday and Friday, after his detention at OR Tambo, Zuma sent out two tweets saying that a "black man is always a suspect" and questioning why he was not allowed to grieve for his brother in peace.

A black man is always a suspect. — Duduzane Zuma (@Duduzane__Zuma) July 6, 2018