Not Only Does Emtee Need Help, He Also Needs To Respect His Fans

Emtee needs help and fast.

This has been the sentiment shared by South Africans after a video of the "Roll Up" rapper falling on the stage mid-performance on Saturday night went viral.

Emtee was on stage with fellow musician, Saudi, who can be seen in the video helping him get up and trying to get the performance going. Other video footage shows him being escorted off the stage by security staff and police officers.

So emtee was high AF he fell on stage while performing 😂 pic.twitter.com/CmU16UAKub — Oratilwe Makay (@OratilweMkay) July 8, 2018

NOTE: This clip contains strong language.

Dear Young People Every Says Not Under The Age Of 18⚠ If You Don't Follow The Rule Here Is An Example Emtee😭😢 pic.twitter.com/lYDh3BVQX1 — Soulistic Clem (@Soulisticclem) July 8, 2018

In a series of tweets earlier this month, Emtee said he hadn't been himself lately and was going through "sh*t". Some on social media believed these were his cry for help.

Emtee did say something we just ignored it pic.twitter.com/JXxs3w58BH — Sir Joseph Hlubi🇿🇦 (@HlubiJoseph) July 8, 2018

Haven't been myself lately . Paranoid AF. Everytime I perform fans hurt me, pull me, push me and u call that love!?!? — Abangani (@EmteeSA) July 4, 2018

Saudi also took to Twitter to apologise and promise fans that, well, see for yourself:

To everyone who genuinely cares I'm sorry that you had to see that but iGOAT lethu is okay and we're making it a serious priority to take better care of his health and even our own. ❤️🏧🙏🏿



The @Ambitiouz_Ent Story Continues. — Msotra Man (@Saudi_rsa) July 8, 2018

But others don't buy it.

So Emtee and other famous druggies are troubled, but any random drug addict from your hood is a useless piece of shit that don't know how to behave? I see. — Gagashe (@Zondi_Elihle) July 8, 2018

Look at people close to Emtee tryna hide his addiction with busy schedule.



We understand everyone gets tired but Emtee was under Influence of something



Real friends don't let someone get to that point. He should respect his career/fans. That was disrespectful. We still love him — APEX (@APEXworld_) July 9, 2018

His friends and management also came under fire from people who believed he should not have been allowed to get on stage if he was not feeling umm, "okay". Many felt that Emtee was disrespectful to his fans by getting on stage in the first place.

If you are close to Emtee's management, his friends or his partner, if you know someone who has influence on him, speak to them to make sure he gets help. It has never been and will never be funny to see him do all of this. Help him. — Buhle Mbonambi (@Buhlebonga) July 8, 2018

As a fan of SA Hip Hop: this is not a laughing matter. The music business (in general) & hiphop specifically has to address how young artists are guided & mentored.



I wish @EmteeSA had seen my interview with Fresh about "respecting your craft".



I hope Emtee recovers from this https://t.co/53CuEmQSuq — Vusi Thembekwayo (@VusiThembekwayo) July 9, 2018

Many expressed genuine concern for Emtee.

The only people that can talk some sense to Emtee are his parents/ guardians. Clearly the friends / management team are failing him,?to even allow him to get to the stage like that! My heart is bleeding 💔 — Modiehi Thulo (@modiehi_thulo) July 8, 2018

I know you probably don't want to hear this but no one is judging you @EmteeSA we all have our imperfections. Forgive us if we are ambushing you, we are just worried because we love you as an artist & a person. So many children lost their fathers to substances, you stronger Emtee — Innocent Matijane (@Innomatijane) July 8, 2018

And Emtee is so damn talented.... Ei😥 — ANGIE SANTANA (@ItsAngieSantana) July 8, 2018

The clips were met by different reactions from South Africans on social media, many of whom agreed he needed help and fast.

This incident comes months after the rapper, who is a father of two, accidentally showed his penis to fans in a live Instagram video. At the time, he said he was chatting with his fans and when nature called, he took his phone with him to the loo, and well, the rest was history.