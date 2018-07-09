SARS’ Moyane To Brief Media Over Letter And ‘Latest Developments’

South African Revenue Services commissioner Tom Moyane is set to brief the media on Monday about 'current matters' as he continues to face an inquiry into the governance of the tax agency.

"Moyane will host a press conference to brief the public about the latest developments in the current matters dealing with his current term of office at Sars," said his lawyer Eric Mabuza in a statement.

In particular, Moyane would share his response to a letter from President Cyril Ramaphosa which he received on Friday.

Ramaphosa was replying to a letter previously sent by Moyane in which he "was demanding that the President should terminate one or both of the inquiries into the governance of SARS."

"We are pleased with the President's response," said Mabuza over the weekend.

Moyane sent the letter last week, after former Judge Robert Nugent who is heading the inquiry into governance at SARS previously dismissed similar requests.

According to Fin24, Moyane's lawyers asked for either the Nugent commission, or Moyane's upcoming internal disciplinary hearing to be stopped – saying they should not be taking place concurrently.

A request was also made to have Professor Michael Katz removed from his role as an assistant in the Nugent commission – with the reasoning given by Moyane's legal team that Ramaphosa and Katz share a "close personal relationship".

Previously, Judge Nugent responded to a similar letter of demand declaring it: "abuse, invective and sinister suggestion".

Monday's media briefing is set to take place at Wanderers Protea Hotel in Johannesburg at 11:00.

