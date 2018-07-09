EDITION
    • ENTERTAINMENT
    09/07/2018 13:40 SAST | Updated 5 hours ago

    You Don't Just Buy Tickets To See Beyonce, You Earn Them, And SA Goes Mad

    Only the worthy shall witness the greatness.

    Getty Images For Parkwood Entert

    On Monday International advocacy organisation Global Citizen officially announced that Beyoncé and Jay-Z will headline the first Global Citizen Festival to be held in South Africa, a free-ticketed event on December 2, 2018, at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg.

    The December event is the culmination of Global Citizen's Mandela 100 campaign in partnership with the House of Mandela; a series of global events honouring the life and legacy of Nelson Mandela in his centenary year.

    However there is a catch, you don't just buy the ticket to see all these global stars, you earn a ticket, in other words, only those who have earned it will get to see the global stars.

    According to TimesLive no matter how thick your wallet, you have to earn tickets by taking "action" and each time you take action, you earn points. Those points will get you into the concert. The catch is you have to play your part in giving back to society for 6 months.

    Even if you do charity work, it is still not guaranteed that you will get a ticket to the concert and of course South African Twitter went into mass hysteria:

