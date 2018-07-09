You Don't Just Buy Tickets To See Beyonce, You Earn Them, And SA Goes Mad

On Monday International advocacy organisation Global Citizen officially announced that Beyoncé and Jay-Z will headline the first Global Citizen Festival to be held in South Africa, a free-ticketed event on December 2, 2018, at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg.

.@Beyonce @S_C_ @wizkidayo & more are heading to Johannesburg to honor the legacy of Nelson Mandela at FNB Stadium on Dec. 2, 2018. Join the celebration, become a Global Citizen, and be the generation to end extreme poverty. #GlobalCitizen #BeTheGeneration pic.twitter.com/fSRkLNOmJ9 — Global Citizen Impact (@GlblCtznImpact) July 9, 2018

The December event is the culmination of Global Citizen's Mandela 100 campaign in partnership with the House of Mandela; a series of global events honouring the life and legacy of Nelson Mandela in his centenary year.

However there is a catch, you don't just buy the ticket to see all these global stars, you earn a ticket, in other words, only those who have earned it will get to see the global stars.

Me after I read the T&C's of that Beyonce in South Africa concert: pic.twitter.com/gs0DwbecTr — t u n o m u i n y o 🇧🇷 (@tunomuinyo) July 9, 2018

According to TimesLive no matter how thick your wallet, you have to earn tickets by taking "action" and each time you take action, you earn points. Those points will get you into the concert. The catch is you have to play your part in giving back to society for 6 months.

Even if you do charity work, it is still not guaranteed that you will get a ticket to the concert and of course South African Twitter went into mass hysteria:

South Africans when they heard Beyonce is coming to Africa vs South Africans finding out the tickets are earned not bought #GlobalCitizenFestivalSA pic.twitter.com/MowGNIMMgX — Chief of Wakanda ♚ (@Aysap_) July 9, 2018

Imagine doing charity work for 6months only to be put in a draw and not win Beyoncé tickets. pic.twitter.com/6mKLi0v6kp — IG: tiaplaatjie (@tiaplaatjie) July 9, 2018

Can't y'all sell the tickets and use the money for charity or something #GlobalCitizenFestivalSA — Chief of Wakanda ♚ (@Aysap_) July 9, 2018

Me: I AM AN ACTIVIST. I HAVE ALWAYS BEEN AN ACTIVIST. ALL MY FRIENDS ARE ACTIVISTS. I AM BEING AN ACTIVIST RIGHT NOW AND WILL CONTINUE TO BE AN ACTIVIST! #GlobalCitizenFestivalSA pic.twitter.com/v6f4ntMd1p — Superbalist.com (@superbalist) July 9, 2018

Can they Just give us the ticket prices so we can purchase them? Our lives are way too hectic to be busy with other things for 6 months. We already washing dishes & cleaning windows at home, so please #GlobalCitizenFestivalSA pic.twitter.com/Spq42NZBwG — Nkanyezi (@NkanyeziKubheka) July 9, 2018

Unpopular opinion: #GlobalCitizenFestivalSA edition- South Africa peacefully transitioned from violent apartheid rule to a robust and pluralist democracy but y'all still have to prove how wholesome you are just to see Jay-Z and Beyonce perform live pic.twitter.com/foB4nCjzeT — Ryan Cummings (@Pol_Sec_Analyst) July 9, 2018

#BlackTwitter is a #GlobalCitizen we assist with student fees, how to write a CV, matric dresses, jobs, medical emergencies & still there to support our extended families with endless requests. We've been contributing. So, we all qualify to get a ticket #GlobalCitizenFestivalSA pic.twitter.com/1JCo4iYuLN — Portia Gumede (@portiagumedesa) July 9, 2018

When is Beyoncé gonna come to South Africa for a proper tour with normal selling tickets and not always some 46664 nonsense, where you have to sacrifice a Mandela Grandchild, wash Desmond Tutu's feet and give orphans a lifetime supply of Sushi, in order to get a "Free Ticket". pic.twitter.com/ut5jYm38pY — Nkululeko (@Za_Maniac) July 9, 2018

I'm baby sitting blue ivy and the twins to earn my ticket#GlobalCitizenFestivalSA pic.twitter.com/zSnSCdLaVC — sunday 15th🎉🎊 (@JerseyTwenty2) July 9, 2018

#GlobalCitizenFestivalSA I also RT for lost Babies to be found . Surely i deserve Two tickets. That's real community service. pic.twitter.com/xg2ZT1A88w — Lerato👑 (@lerato_public) July 9, 2018

Beyoncé is coming and she's making us go on a treasure hunt to get tickets? — Duma Ngwenya (@Ngwenyuh) July 9, 2018

Must we work so hard to see Beyoncé in concert 😭😭😭😭😭 can they just take our money ! Yhu ha a — fat gal yonce (@ThickLeeyonce) July 9, 2018

6 month internship to see Beyoncé



I'm gud luv, enjoy — Jay Nine (@TheRealJayNine) July 9, 2018