Bulls' Lizo Gqoboka Scores In 'Giving Back To Society' Stakes

Vodacom Bulls prop Lizo Gqoboka is proving his potential as a constant Super Rugby starter for the Pretoria side — and possible Springbok material.

But he is also doing his fair share of ubuntu by giving back to to kids with passion and talent — but limited resources — through his foundation.

The Lizo Gqoboka Foundation was formed to ensure a steady and continuous supply of nurtured, talented and disciplined athletes from disadvantaged communities.

Teaching them respect, healthy living and how to become a professional — not only in sport, but in life — Gqoboka's foundation sponsors kids from disadvantaged communities by providing boots and kit for soccer and rugby players who cannot afford their own. His most recent outreach was in Mount Frere, Eastern Cape.

Looks like the Bulls prop is scoring off the field as well.

Gallo Images via Getty Images

Although his team has had a dismal Super Rugby season this year, the Bulls could still redeem themselves in the Currie Cup. Gqoboka will be looking to further prove his worth during the local tournament in his ongoing quest for a Springbok cap.