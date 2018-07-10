Cow Appreciation Day: Five Reasons Why SA Loves Cows 🐄 🇿🇦

"Mo-o-o-o-o-o..!"

If you probably didn't know, we Earthlings have World International Days for basically anything and everything. July the 10th is celebrated as World Cow Appreciation Day.

Now as the self-explanatory day describes itself, we decided to take a South African twist to it, and here are five reasons why South Africans appreciate cows.

1. Shisanyama

AlexRaths via Getty Images

Our beloved shisanyama, also known as braai, is arguably South Africa's favourite food and social event, where meat, beers and socializing bring people together. Which begs the question? What would our shisanyama's be without cows?

2. Dairy products

Getty Images

From chocolates to cheese to milkshakes and everything dairy thing you can think about, most of our deserty and milky treats wouldn't be indulged if it weren't for our cows. Except for the lactose intolerant, there is more that the cows give us to enjoy besides the beef.

3. Lobola

Sergio Perez / Reuters

One of the reasons why cultural practices are so important and the reason why the lobola negotiations are taken so seriously in African practices is that of the cows. There is a saying in isiZulu that goes: "ubuhle bendoda ku senkomeni zakhe", which translates to the beauty and wealth of a man is in his cows.

4. Wealth

Global_Pics via Getty Images

When slaughtering a cow, it is an invitation to the community that it is time to celebrate and feast. Having a lot of cows is also a sign of wealth and a price for a cow can go for thousands. That in itself shows the value of a cow in SA.

5. Beef

Kesu01 via Getty Images

From burgers to steaks to everything meaty. Arguably the reason why most meat lovers love cows is beef and the meat that comes with it.

Happy World Cow Appreciation Day!