These Are The World Cup Fan Zones Where You Can Enjoy The Fifa World Cup ⚽️

Believe it or not, after almost a month of football, the 2018 Fifa World Cup in Russia is reaching its endgame. With the semifinals, 3rd/4th place playoff and the final on the horizon, there are officially four games left.

The first semifinal will see France take on Belgium on Tuesday at the Saint Petersburg Stadium with kick-off scheduled for 8pm. While the second semifinal will see England take on Croatia at the Luzhniki Stadium on Wednesday, with kick-off also scheduled for 8pm South African time.

YURI CORTEZ via Getty Images

The winners of the semifinals will head on to the final in Moscow on July 15 (Sunday), while the losers will have to battle it out for the 3rd/4th place playoff on July 14 (Saturday), which will be the penultimate game of the tournament.

If you are tired of always having to watch the World Cup games at home and constantly having to fight over the remote, here are some World Cup fan zones around SA to help you enjoy the beautiful game and capture the atmosphere of Russia on the big screens.

1. Hisense Fan Parks (Johannesburg and Cape Town)

Hisense South Africa, which is the television sponsor, in partnership with Budweiser SA, the official beer sponsor for the 2018 World Cup, is hosting fan park screenings in both Johannesburg and Cape Town.

In Soweto, there will be a screening for all four remaining games (four events) with performances from Shekhinah, Major League and Vinny da Vinci at the Zone 6 venue.

Tell us which football teams are through to the World Cup quarter-finals & you could party with Shekhinah, Major League & Vinny da Vinci at the Hisense Party Park from the 10th-15th of July. #SeeTheIncredible #WorldCUp Purchase your tickets here: https://t.co/Ycg0g4wUTG T&C pic.twitter.com/uQxJ39W3Wh — Hisense South Africa (@HisenseSA) July 2, 2018

In Cape Town, there will be a similar event at the Fives Futbol Century City with performances from AKA, Patty Monroe and Youngsta CPT just to name a few. Tickets are still available.

2. Mall of Africa Fan Park (Johannesburg)

South_agency via Getty Images

If you're looking for a family-friendly Fifa experience, then the Mall of Africa Soccer Fan Park in Midrand is the place for you. The whole family can enjoy a full day of fun with live entertainment, a food market, kids' activities and a play zone, courtesy of KIA, the official vehicle partner of the World Cup and Kaya FM.

Do not worry about the cold — heaters will be available, but fans are encouraged to bring blankets and camp chairs, especially for the night games.

3. Montecasino Fan Park

THEGIFT777 via Getty Images

Various restaurants at Montecasino will be hosting live screenings of the World Cup and fans will be spoilt for choice.

If you need a drink to quench your thirst from all the shouting and cheering, you can choose from a variety restaurants. These restaurants will be screening the games: Mythos, Lima, Fireroom, La Rosa, Donatella's, Texan Wing Bar and Spur.