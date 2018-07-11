100, 000 People Already Signed Up For Global Citizen Campaign

The lineup for the Global Citizen Festival in December was announced on Monday, but more than 100,000 people have already registered to start taking action on August 21, when the first campaign launches.

"We have had an incredible response in the [past] 24 hours, breaking all records for our previous festivals and campaigns in support of ending extreme poverty," Global Citizen's Andrew Kirk told HuffPost on Tuesday.

The Motsepe Foundation along with Global Citizen on Monday announced that they would be bringing Jay Z and Beyoncé among the headline acts to celebrate Nelson Mandela's centenary year.

Media personality Bonang Matheba will be co-hosting the event alongside U.S. media mogul Oprah Winfrey and supermodel Naomi Campbell.

Seventy percent of the tickets will be given away for free to those who take action calling on world leaders to change systems that keep people living in extreme poverty.

The remaining small number of tickets will be sold through partners, and those funds will serve to cover the production costs of the event.

South Africans have tried to find ways to make sure that they attend the concert.

If Beyoncè thinks I'm gonna do community service, do voluntary work, participate in NPOs and NGOs ,sell ALL my organs just so I could get a ticket for the concert then she's ABSOLUTELY RIGHT! #GlobalCitizenFestivalSA pic.twitter.com/jgOHzInR5k — I Am Winnie Mandela (@MpiloReigns) July 9, 2018

#GlobalCitizenFestivalSA Computicket has changed its tune regarding selling tickets to the general public 😪😪😪😰😰😰😰



We want to see Beyonce asseblief 😭😭😭😭



Why are you punishing us like this? 😭😭😭💔💔💔 pic.twitter.com/QdcLpoZhge — Cam (@CamModisane) July 11, 2018

Can they Just give us the ticket prices so we can purchase them? Our lives are way too hectic to be busy with other things for 6 months. We already washing dishes & cleaning windows at home, so please #GlobalCitizenFestivalSA pic.twitter.com/Spq42NZBwG — Nkanyezi (@NkanyeziKubheka) July 9, 2018