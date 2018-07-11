EDITION
    NEWS
    11/07/2018 11:44 SAST | Updated 11/07/2018 14:23 SAST

    100, 000 People Already Signed Up For Global Citizen Campaign

    Free tickets to a great show featuring Beyoncé, Jay Z and Oprah? That's worth getting involved in the fight against poverty, isn't it?

    Jemal Countess via Getty Images
    Dr Precious Motsepe of the Motsepe Foundation at the press conference for the Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100 at Sandton Convention Centre on July 9 2018 in Johannesburg.

    The lineup for the Global Citizen Festival in December was announced on Monday, but more than 100,000 people have already registered to start taking action on August 21, when the first campaign launches.

    "We have had an incredible response in the [past] 24 hours, breaking all records for our previous festivals and campaigns in support of ending extreme poverty," Global Citizen's Andrew Kirk told HuffPost on Tuesday.

    The Motsepe Foundation along with Global Citizen on Monday announced that they would be bringing Jay Z and Beyoncé among the headline acts to celebrate Nelson Mandela's centenary year.

    Media personality Bonang Matheba will be co-hosting the event alongside U.S. media mogul Oprah Winfrey and supermodel Naomi Campbell.

    Seventy percent of the tickets will be given away for free to those who take action calling on world leaders to change systems that keep people living in extreme poverty.

    The remaining small number of tickets will be sold through partners, and those funds will serve to cover the production costs of the event.

    South Africans have tried to find ways to make sure that they attend the concert.

